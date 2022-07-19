Maryna Zanevska - Alexandra Cadantu Ignatik
M. Zanevska vs A. Cadantu Ignatik | Hamburg European Open
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 19.07.2022 | Am Rothenbaum
Not started
M. Zanevska (7)
A. Cadantu Ignatik
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
MarynaZanevska
Belgium
- WTA ranking72
- WTA points820
- Age28
- Height1.75m
- Weight-
AlexandraCadantu Ignatik
Romania
- WTA ranking172
- WTA points365
- Age32
- Height1.7m
- Weight56kg
Statistics
Recent matches
M. Zanevska
A. Cadantu Ignatik
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|8336
|2
|4326
|3
|4190
|4
|4030
|5
|4010