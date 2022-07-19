Maryna Zanevska - Alexandra Cadantu Ignatik

M. Zanevska vs A. Cadantu Ignatik | Hamburg European Open
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 19.07.2022 | Am Rothenbaum
Not started
M. Zanevska (7)
M. Zanevska (7)
A. Cadantu Ignatik
A. Cadantu Ignatik
from 23:00
Players Overview

Maryna-Zanevska-headshot
MarynaZanevska
Belgium
Belgium
  • WTA ranking72
  • WTA points820
  • Age28
  • Height1.75m
  • Weight-
Alexandra-Cadantu Ignatik-headshot
AlexandraCadantu Ignatik
Romania
Romania
  • WTA ranking172
  • WTA points365
  • Age32
  • Height1.7m
  • Weight56kg

Statistics

Recent matches

M. Zanevska

A. Cadantu Ignatik

Related matches

Women's Singles / Round 2

L. Pigossi
L. Pigossi
1
1
K. Siniaková
K. Siniaková
6
0
M. Doi
M. Doi
A. Petkovic (8)
A. Petkovic (8)
from 12:00
B. Krejcíková (3)
B. Krejcíková (3)
M. Frech
M. Frech
from 12:00
R. Peterson
R. Peterson
from 23:00
