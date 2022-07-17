Maryna Zanevska - Viktoriya Tomova
M. Zanevska vs V. Tomova | Hamburg European Open
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 17.07.2022 | Center Court
Not started
M. Zanevska (7)
V. Tomova
17/07
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
MarynaZanevska
Belgium
- WTA ranking62
- WTA points921
- Age28
- Height1.75m
- Weight-
ViktoriyaTomova
Bulgaria
- WTA ranking101
- WTA points640
- Age27
- Height1.7m
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
M. Zanevska
V. Tomova
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|8336
|2
|4326
|3
|4190
|4
|4030
|5
|4010