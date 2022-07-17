Maryna Zanevska - Viktoriya Tomova

M. Zanevska vs V. Tomova | Hamburg European Open
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 17.07.2022 | Center Court
Not started
M. Zanevska (7)
M. Zanevska (7)
V. Tomova
V. Tomova
17/07
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Maryna-Zanevska-headshot
MarynaZanevska
Belgium
Belgium
  • WTA ranking62
  • WTA points921
  • Age28
  • Height1.75m
  • Weight-
Viktoriya-Tomova-headshot
ViktoriyaTomova
Bulgaria
Bulgaria
  • WTA ranking101
  • WTA points640
  • Age27
  • Height1.7m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

M. Zanevska

V. Tomova

Related matches

R. Jani
R. Jani
L. Pigossi
L. Pigossi
17/07
K. Siniaková
K. Siniaková
D. Kasatkina (2)
D. Kasatkina (2)
17/07
A. Kontaveit (1)
A. Kontaveit (1)
I. Bara
I. Bara
18/07
R. Peterson
R. Peterson
18/07
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
8336
2
A. Kontaveit
4326
3
M. Sakkari
4190
4
P. Badosa
4030
5
O. Jabeur
4010

LIVE MATCH: Maryna Zanevska vs Viktoriya Tomova

WTA Hamburg - 17 July 2022

Follow the WTA Hamburg Tennis match between Maryna Zanevska and Viktoriya Tomova live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:30 on 17 July 2022.

Find up to date WTA Hamburg results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.