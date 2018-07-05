WTA Hiroshima
Singles | 2nd Round
A.Van Uytvanck VS K.Flipkens
12 September 2019 Starting from 04:00
Hiroshima Regional Park Tennis Courts
LIVE - Alison Van Uytvanck - Kirsten Flipkens
WTA Hiroshima - 12 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Alison Van Uytvanck and Kirsten Flipkens live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 12 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Alison
Van Uytvanck
Van Uytvanck
Belgium
- Height (m)1.73
- Weight (Kg)63
- Age25
WTA ranking68
Previous matches
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
A.Van Uytvanck✓
6
6
Y.Bonaventure
4
2
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
A.Van Uytvanck
5
4
Q.Wang✓
7
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
V.Kužmová
4
4
A.Van Uytvanck✓
6
6
WTA New York
Singles
1st Round
A.Van Uytvanck
6
4
2
A.Potapova✓
4
6
6
Wimbledon women
Singles
2nd Round
A.Barty✓
6
6
A.Van Uytvanck
1
3
View more matches
Kirsten
Flipkens
Flipkens
Belgium
- Height (m)1.65
- Weight (Kg)59
- Age33
WTA ranking110
Previous matches
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
L.Samsonova
62
4
K.Flipkens✓
77
6
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
K.Flipkens
3
5
B.Andreescu✓
6
7
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
X.Wang
6
2
2
K.Flipkens✓
3
6
6
WTA Washington
Singles
1st Round
S.Hsieh✓
6
6
K.Flipkens
4
3
Wimbledon women
Singles
2nd Round
S.Hsieh✓
77
6
K.Flipkens
63
3
View more matches
