WTA Hiroshima
Singles | 2nd Round

A.Van Uytvanck VS K.Flipkens

12 September 2019 Starting from 04:00

Hiroshima Regional Park Tennis Courts
Match
LIVE - Alison Van Uytvanck - Kirsten Flipkens

WTA Hiroshima - 12 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Alison Van Uytvanck and Kirsten Flipkens live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 12 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Alison Van Uytvanck
Alison
Van Uytvanck
BelgiumBelgium
  • Height (m)
    1.73
  • Weight (Kg)
    63
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
68
Previous matches
Kirsten Flipkens
Kirsten
Flipkens
BelgiumBelgium
  • Height (m)
    1.65
  • Weight (Kg)
    59
  • Age
    33
WTA ranking
110
Previous matches
