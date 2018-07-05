WTA Hiroshima
Singles | Quarter-final

A.Van Uytvanck VS M.Buzarnescu

13 September 2019 Starting from 04:00

Hiroshima Regional Park Tennis Courts
LIVE - Alison Van Uytvanck - Mihaela Buzarnescu

WTA Hiroshima - 13 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Alison Van Uytvanck and Mihaela Buzarnescu live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 13 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Alison Van Uytvanck
Alison
Van Uytvanck
BelgiumBelgium
  • Height (m)
    1.73
  • Weight (Kg)
    63
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
68
Mihaela Buzarnescu
Mihaela
Buzarnescu
RomaniaRomania
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    59
  • Age
    31
WTA ranking
129
