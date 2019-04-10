WTA Hiroshima
Singles | 2nd Round
C.McHale VS V.Kudermetova
11 September 2019 Starting from 04:30
Centre Court
Match
LIVE - Christina McHale - Veronika Kudermetova
WTA Hiroshima - 11 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Christina McHale and Veronika Kudermetova live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:30 on 11 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Christina
McHale
McHale
United States
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)62
- Age27
WTA ranking103
Previous matches
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
C.McHale✓
6
6
G.Minnen
2
4
WTA Washington
Singles
2nd Round
C.McNally✓
6
1
6
C.McHale
3
6
3
WTA Washington
Singles
1st Round
C.McHale✓
6
4
7
A.Pavlyuchenkova
2
6
5
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
H.Dart✓
4
6
6
C.McHale
6
4
4
WTA 's-Hertogenbosch
Singles
1st Round
C.McHale
4
4
P.Hercog✓
6
6
Veronika
Kudermetova
Kudermetova
Russia
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age22
WTA ranking51
Previous matches
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
V.Lepchenko
4
2
V.Kudermetova✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
F.Di Lorenzo✓
77
6
V.Kudermetova
64
2
WTA New York
Singles
1st Round
V.Kudermetova
0
2
B.Pera✓
6
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
V.Kudermetova
6
5
2
R.Peterson✓
2
7
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
B.Pera
2
3
V.Kudermetova✓
6
6
