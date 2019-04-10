WTA Hiroshima
Singles | 2nd Round

C.McHale VS V.Kudermetova

11 September 2019 Starting from 04:30

Centre Court
Match
LIVE - Christina McHale - Veronika Kudermetova

WTA Hiroshima - 11 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Christina McHale and Veronika Kudermetova live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:30 on 11 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Christina McHale
Christina
McHale
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    62
  • Age
    27
WTA ranking
103
Previous matches
Veronika Kudermetova
Veronika
Kudermetova
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    22
WTA ranking
51
Previous matches
