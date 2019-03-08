WTA Hiroshima
Singles | Quarter-final
S.Hsieh VS N.Hibino
13 September 2019 Starting from 04:00
Hiroshima Regional Park Tennis Courts
LIVE - Su-Wei Hsieh - Nao Hibino
WTA Hiroshima - 13 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Su-Wei Hsieh and Nao Hibino live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 13 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Su-Wei
Hsieh
Hsieh
Chinese Taipei
- Height (m)1.69
- Weight (Kg)57
- Age33
WTA ranking28
Previous matches
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
2nd Round
S.Hsieh✓
1
77
7
P.Hon
6
62
5
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
S.Hsieh✓
6
3
6
R.Ozaki
1
6
3
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
K.Muchová✓
6
4
77
S.Hsieh
1
6
62
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
J.Cepelová
4
7
3
S.Hsieh✓
6
5
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
S.Hsieh
63
7
2
N.Osaka✓
77
5
6
Nao
Hibino
Hibino
Japan
- Height (m)1.63
- Weight (Kg)58
- Age24
WTA ranking145
Previous matches
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
2nd Round
N.Hibino✓
6
3
Z.Diyas
1
2
A
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
L.Fernandez
77
65
5
N.Hibino✓
62
77
7
WTA Washington
Singles
1st Round
A.Kalinskaya✓
6
6
N.Hibino
1
1
WTA Monterrey
Singles
2nd Round
N.Hibino
5
7
65
S.Vickery✓
7
5
77
WTA Monterrey
Singles
1st Round
N.Hibino✓
4
6
77
G.Olmos
6
1
65
