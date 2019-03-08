WTA Hiroshima
Singles | Quarter-final

S.Hsieh VS N.Hibino

13 September 2019 Starting from 04:00

Hiroshima Regional Park Tennis Courts
LIVE - Su-Wei Hsieh - Nao Hibino

WTA Hiroshima - 13 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Su-Wei Hsieh and Nao Hibino live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 13 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Su-Wei Hsieh
Su-Wei
Hsieh
Chinese TaipeiChinese Taipei
  • Height (m)
    1.69
  • Weight (Kg)
    57
  • Age
    33
WTA ranking
28
Nao Hibino
Nao
Hibino
JapanJapan
  • Height (m)
    1.63
  • Weight (Kg)
    58
  • Age
    24
WTA ranking
145
