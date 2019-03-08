WTA Hiroshima
S.Hsieh VS P.Hon
11 September 2019 Starting from 04:30
LIVE - Su-Wei Hsieh - Priscilla Hon
WTA Hiroshima - 11 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Su-Wei Hsieh and Priscilla Hon live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:30 on 11 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Su-Wei
Hsieh
Hsieh
Chinese Taipei
- Height (m)1.69
- Weight (Kg)57
- Age33
WTA ranking28
Previous matches
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
S.Hsieh✓
6
3
6
R.Ozaki
1
6
3
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
K.Muchová✓
6
4
77
S.Hsieh
1
6
62
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
J.Cepelová
4
7
3
S.Hsieh✓
6
5
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
S.Hsieh
63
7
2
N.Osaka✓
77
5
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
S.Hsieh✓
711
6
J.Brady
69
3
View more matches
Priscilla
Hon
Hon
Australia
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age21
WTA ranking130
Previous matches
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
K.Kawa
0
6
4
P.Hon✓
6
1
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
M.Gasparyan✓
77
6
P.Hon
64
4
WTA 's-Hertogenbosch
Singles
1st Round
P.Badosa✓
6
6
P.Hon
4
3
Roland-Garros women
Singles
2nd Round
P.Hon
5
7
3
M.Keys✓
7
5
6
Roland-Garros women
Singles
1st Round
T.Babos
6
2
1
P.Hon✓
3
6
6
View more matches
