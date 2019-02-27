WTA Hiroshima
Singles | 2nd Round

L.Siegemund VS P.Tig

11 September 2019 Starting from 04:30

Court 2
LIVE - Laura Siegemund - Patricia Tig

WTA Hiroshima - 11 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Laura Siegemund and Patricia Tig live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:30 on 11 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Laura Siegemund
Laura
Siegemund
GermanyGermany
  • Height (m)
    1.68
  • Weight (Kg)
    62
  • Age
    31
WTA ranking
90
Previous matches
Patricia Tig
Patricia
Tig
RomaniaRomania
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
137
Previous matches
