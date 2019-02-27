WTA Hiroshima
Singles | 2nd Round
L.Siegemund VS P.Tig
11 September 2019 Starting from 04:30
Court 2
LIVE - Laura Siegemund - Patricia Tig
WTA Hiroshima - 11 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Laura Siegemund and Patricia Tig live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:30 on 11 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Laura
Siegemund
Siegemund
Germany
- Height (m)1.68
- Weight (Kg)62
- Age31
WTA ranking90
Previous matches
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
L.Siegemund✓
6
6
V.Savinykh
4
1
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
S.Kenin✓
77
6
L.Siegemund
64
0
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
M.Frech
7
3
4
L.Siegemund✓
5
6
6
WTA New York
Singles
1st Round
L.Siegemund
6
0
4
M.Buzarnescu✓
3
6
6
WTA Palermo
Singles
1st Round
J.Paolini✓
6
6
L.Siegemund
1
4
View more matches
Patricia
Tig
Tig
Romania
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age25
WTA ranking137
Previous matches
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
P.Tig✓
6
6
A.Shimizu
4
2
WTA Jurmala
Singles
Quarter-final
P.Tig
4
6
4
A.Potapova✓
6
0
6
WTA Jurmala
Singles
2nd Round
A.Kalinina
4
4
P.Tig✓
6
6
WTA Jurmala
Singles
1st Round
A.Raina
2
1
P.Tig✓
6
6
WTA Bucharest
Singles
Final
P.Tig
2
0
E.Rybakina✓
6
6
View more matches
