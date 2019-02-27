WTA Hiroshima
Singles | Quarter-final
L.Siegemund VS V.Kudermetova
13 September 2019 Starting from 04:00
Hiroshima Regional Park Tennis Courts
LIVE - Laura Siegemund - Veronika Kudermetova
WTA Hiroshima - 13 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Laura Siegemund and Veronika Kudermetova live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 13 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Laura
Siegemund
Siegemund
Germany
- Height (m)1.68
- Weight (Kg)62
- Age31
WTA ranking90
Previous matches
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
2nd Round
L.Siegemund✓
6
5
7
P.Tig
2
7
5
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
L.Siegemund✓
6
6
V.Savinykh
4
1
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
S.Kenin✓
77
6
L.Siegemund
64
0
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
M.Frech
7
3
4
L.Siegemund✓
5
6
6
WTA New York
Singles
1st Round
L.Siegemund
6
0
4
M.Buzarnescu✓
3
6
6
Veronika
Kudermetova
Kudermetova
Russia
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age22
WTA ranking51
Previous matches
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
2nd Round
C.McHale
67
2
V.Kudermetova✓
79
6
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
V.Lepchenko
4
2
V.Kudermetova✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
F.Di Lorenzo✓
77
6
V.Kudermetova
64
2
WTA New York
Singles
1st Round
V.Kudermetova
0
2
B.Pera✓
6
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
V.Kudermetova
6
5
2
R.Peterson✓
2
7
6
