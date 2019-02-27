WTA Hiroshima
Singles | Quarter-final

L.Siegemund VS V.Kudermetova

13 September 2019 Starting from 04:00

Hiroshima Regional Park Tennis Courts
LIVE - Laura Siegemund - Veronika Kudermetova

WTA Hiroshima - 13 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Laura Siegemund and Veronika Kudermetova live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 13 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Laura Siegemund
Laura
Siegemund
GermanyGermany
  • Height (m)
    1.68
  • Weight (Kg)
    62
  • Age
    31
WTA ranking
90
Previous matches
Veronika Kudermetova
Veronika
Kudermetova
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    22
WTA ranking
51
Previous matches
