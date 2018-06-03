WTA Hiroshima
Singles | 2nd Round
M.Buzarnescu VS K.Nara
12 September 2019 Starting from 04:00
Hiroshima Regional Park Tennis Courts
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Mihaela Buzarnescu - Kurumi Nara
WTA Hiroshima - 12 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Mihaela Buzarnescu and Kurumi Nara live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 12 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Mihaela
Buzarnescu
Buzarnescu
Romania
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)59
- Age31
WTA ranking129
Previous matches
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
M.Buzarnescu✓
6
6
V.Tomova
1
4
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Petkovic✓
6
6
M.Buzarnescu
3
4
WTA New York
Singles
2nd Round
M.Buzarnescu
6
3
3
A.Blinkova✓
1
6
6
WTA New York
Singles
1st Round
L.Siegemund
6
0
4
M.Buzarnescu✓
3
6
6
WTA San Jose
Singles
1st Round
M.Buzarnescu
2
2
D.Kasatkina✓
6
6
View more matches
Kurumi
Nara
Nara
Japan
- Height (m)1.55
- Weight (Kg)53
- Age27
WTA ranking180
Previous matches
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
K.Nara✓
6
6
T.Maria
4
4
Roland-Garros women
Singles
2nd Round
S.Williams✓
6
6
K.Nara
3
2
Roland-Garros women
Singles
1st Round
K.Nara✓
7
5
6
D.Jakupovic
5
7
3
WTA Tashkent
Singles
1st Round
F.Stollár✓
3
6
6
K.Nara
6
3
4
WTA Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
V.Azarenka✓
6
7
K.Nara
4
5
View more matches
