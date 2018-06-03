WTA Hiroshima
Singles | 2nd Round

M.Buzarnescu VS K.Nara

12 September 2019 Starting from 04:00

Hiroshima Regional Park Tennis Courts
LIVE - Mihaela Buzarnescu - Kurumi Nara

WTA Hiroshima - 12 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Mihaela Buzarnescu and Kurumi Nara live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 12 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Mihaela Buzarnescu
Mihaela
Buzarnescu
RomaniaRomania
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    59
  • Age
    31
WTA ranking
129
Previous matches
Kurumi Nara
Kurumi
Nara
JapanJapan
  • Height (m)
    1.55
  • Weight (Kg)
    53
  • Age
    27
WTA ranking
180
Previous matches
