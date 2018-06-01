WTA Hiroshima
Singles | Quarter-final

M.Buzarnescu VS ...

13 September 2019 Starting from 04:00

Hiroshima Regional Park Tennis Courts
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Mihaela Buzarnescu - ...

WTA Hiroshima - 13 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Mihaela Buzarnescu and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 13 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Mihaela Buzarnescu
Mihaela
Buzarnescu
RomaniaRomania
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    59
  • Age
    31
WTA ranking
129
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Halep sees off Burzarnescu to continue Wimbledon run

Wimbledon women
03/07/2019

French Open: Madison Keys breezes into quarter-finals with win over Mihaela Buzarnescu

French Open women
03/06/2018

Elina Svitolina crashes out against Mihaela Buzarnescu

French Open women
01/06/2018

Women's singles LIVE: Wozniacki through, Svitolina out

French Open women
01/06/2018