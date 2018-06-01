WTA Hiroshima
Singles | Quarter-final
M.Buzarnescu VS ...
13 September 2019 Starting from 04:00
Hiroshima Regional Park Tennis Courts
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Mihaela Buzarnescu - ...
WTA Hiroshima - 13 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Mihaela Buzarnescu and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 13 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Mihaela
Buzarnescu
Buzarnescu
Romania
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)59
- Age31
WTA ranking129
Previous matches
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
2nd Round
M.Buzarnescu✓
77
7
K.Nara
61
5
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
M.Buzarnescu✓
6
6
V.Tomova
1
4
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Petkovic✓
6
6
M.Buzarnescu
3
4
WTA New York
Singles
2nd Round
M.Buzarnescu
6
3
3
A.Blinkova✓
1
6
6
WTA New York
Singles
1st Round
L.Siegemund
6
0
4
M.Buzarnescu✓
3
6
6
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more