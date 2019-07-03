WTA Hiroshima
Singles | Semifinal

M.Doi VS V.Kudermetova

14 September 2019 Starting from 04:30

Centre Court
Match
LIVE - Misaki Doi - Veronika Kudermetova

WTA Hiroshima - 14 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Misaki Doi and Veronika Kudermetova live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:30 on 14 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Misaki Doi
Misaki
Doi
JapanJapan
  • Height (m)
    1.59
  • Weight (Kg)
    52
  • Age
    28
WTA ranking
108
Previous matches
Veronika Kudermetova
Veronika
Kudermetova
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    22
WTA ranking
51
Previous matches
