WTA Hiroshima
Singles | Semifinal
M.Doi VS V.Kudermetova
14 September 2019 Starting from 04:30
Centre Court
LIVE - Misaki Doi - Veronika Kudermetova
WTA Hiroshima - 14 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Misaki Doi and Veronika Kudermetova live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:30 on 14 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Misaki
Doi
Doi
Japan
- Height (m)1.59
- Weight (Kg)52
- Age28
WTA ranking108
Previous matches
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Sorribes
5
1
M.Doi✓
7
6
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
2nd Round
M.Doi✓
6
1
6
Z.Hives
1
6
3
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
M.Doi✓
4
7
6
J.Namigata
6
5
2
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
M.Doi
5
0
M.Keys✓
7
6
WTA Toronto
Singles
1st Round
M.Doi
2
2
E.Alexandrova✓
6
6
Veronika
Kudermetova
Kudermetova
Russia
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age22
WTA ranking51
Previous matches
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
Quarter-final
L.Siegemund
3
6
2
V.Kudermetova✓
6
4
6
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
2nd Round
C.McHale
67
2
V.Kudermetova✓
79
6
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
V.Lepchenko
4
2
V.Kudermetova✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
F.Di Lorenzo✓
77
6
V.Kudermetova
64
2
WTA New York
Singles
1st Round
V.Kudermetova
0
2
B.Pera✓
6
6
