WTA Hiroshima
Singles | 2nd Round

M.Doi VS Z.Hives

12 September 2019 Starting from 04:00

Hiroshima Regional Park Tennis Courts
LIVE - Misaki Doi - Zoe Hives

WTA Hiroshima - 12 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Misaki Doi and Zoe Hives live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 12 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Misaki Doi
Misaki
Doi
JapanJapan
  • Height (m)
    1.59
  • Weight (Kg)
    52
  • Age
    28
WTA ranking
108
Zoe Hives
Zoe
Hives
AustraliaAustralia
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    22
WTA ranking
166
