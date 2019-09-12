WTA Hiroshima
Singles | 2nd Round
M.Doi VS Z.Hives
12 September 2019 Starting from 04:00
Hiroshima Regional Park Tennis Courts
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Misaki Doi - Zoe Hives
WTA Hiroshima - 12 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Misaki Doi and Zoe Hives live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 12 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Misaki
Doi
Doi
Japan
- Height (m)1.59
- Weight (Kg)52
- Age28
WTA ranking108
Previous matches
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
M.Doi✓
4
7
6
J.Namigata
6
5
2
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
M.Doi
5
0
M.Keys✓
7
6
WTA Toronto
Singles
1st Round
M.Doi
2
2
E.Alexandrova✓
6
6
WTA San Jose
Singles
1st Round
D.Vekic✓
6
3
6
M.Doi
4
6
4
Roland-Garros women
Singles
1st Round
S.Stephens✓
6
77
M.Doi
3
64
View more matches
Zoe
Hives
Hives
Australia
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age22
WTA ranking166
Previous matches
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
Z.Hives✓
64
6
6
A.Potapova
77
4
4
Australian Open women
Singles
2nd Round
Z.Hives
3
3
C.Garcia✓
6
6
Australian Open women
Singles
1st Round
B.Mattek-Sands
1
2
Z.Hives✓
6
6
WTA Hobart
Singles
2nd Round
Z.Hives
2
4
B.Bencic✓
6
6
WTA Hobart
Singles
1st Round
J.Larsson
61
62
Z.Hives✓
77
77
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more