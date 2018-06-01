WTA Hiroshima
Singles | Semifinal
N.Hibino VS M.Buzarnescu
14 September 2019 Starting from 04:30
Centre Court
LIVE - Nao Hibino - Mihaela Buzarnescu
WTA Hiroshima - 14 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Nao Hibino and Mihaela Buzarnescu live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:30 on 14 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Nao
Hibino
Hibino
Japan
- Height (m)1.63
- Weight (Kg)58
- Age24
WTA ranking145
Previous matches
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Hsieh
4
3
N.Hibino✓
6
6
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
2nd Round
N.Hibino✓
6
3
Z.Diyas
1
2
A
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
L.Fernandez
77
65
5
N.Hibino✓
62
77
7
WTA Washington
Singles
1st Round
A.Kalinskaya✓
6
6
N.Hibino
1
1
WTA Monterrey
Singles
2nd Round
N.Hibino
5
7
65
S.Vickery✓
7
5
77
View more matches
Mihaela
Buzarnescu
Buzarnescu
Romania
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)59
- Age31
WTA ranking129
Previous matches
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Van Uytvanck
4
5
M.Buzarnescu✓
6
7
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
2nd Round
M.Buzarnescu✓
77
7
K.Nara
61
5
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
M.Buzarnescu✓
6
6
V.Tomova
1
4
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Petkovic✓
6
6
M.Buzarnescu
3
4
WTA New York
Singles
2nd Round
M.Buzarnescu
6
3
3
A.Blinkova✓
1
6
6
View more matches
