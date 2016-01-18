WTA Hiroshima
Singles | Final

N.Hibino VS M.Doi

15 September 2019 Starting from 04:00

Hiroshima Regional Park Tennis Courts
LIVE - Nao Hibino - Misaki Doi

WTA Hiroshima - 15 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Nao Hibino and Misaki Doi live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 15 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Nao Hibino
Nao
Hibino
JapanJapan
  • Height (m)
    1.63
  • Weight (Kg)
    58
  • Age
    24
WTA ranking
145
Misaki Doi
Misaki
Doi
JapanJapan
  • Height (m)
    1.59
  • Weight (Kg)
    52
  • Age
    28
WTA ranking
108
