WTA Hiroshima
Singles | 2nd Round

N.Hibino VS Z.Diyas

11 September 2019 Starting from 04:30

Centre Court
LIVE - Nao Hibino - Zarina Diyas

WTA Hiroshima - 11 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Nao Hibino and Zarina Diyas live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:30 on 11 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Nao Hibino
Nao
Hibino
JapanJapan
  • Height (m)
    1.63
  • Weight (Kg)
    58
  • Age
    24
WTA ranking
145
Previous matches
Zarina Diyas
Zarina
Diyas
KazakhstanKazakhstan
  • Height (m)
    1.72
  • Weight (Kg)
    64
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
80
Previous matches
