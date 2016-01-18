WTA Hiroshima
Singles | 2nd Round
N.Hibino VS Z.Diyas
11 September 2019 Starting from 04:30
Centre Court
LIVE - Nao Hibino - Zarina Diyas
WTA Hiroshima - 11 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Nao Hibino and Zarina Diyas live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:30 on 11 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Nao
Hibino
Hibino
Japan
- Height (m)1.63
- Weight (Kg)58
- Age24
WTA ranking145
Previous matches
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
L.Fernandez
77
65
5
N.Hibino✓
62
77
7
WTA Washington
Singles
1st Round
A.Kalinskaya✓
6
6
N.Hibino
1
1
WTA Monterrey
Singles
2nd Round
N.Hibino
5
7
65
S.Vickery✓
7
5
77
WTA Monterrey
Singles
1st Round
N.Hibino✓
4
6
77
G.Olmos
6
1
65
WTA Miami
Singles
1st Round
K.Muchová✓
6
6
N.Hibino
3
3
View more matches
Zarina
Diyas
Diyas
Kazakhstan
- Height (m)1.72
- Weight (Kg)64
- Age25
WTA ranking80
Previous matches
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
D.Kovinic
2
2
Z.Diyas✓
6
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
Z.Diyas
6
3
2
A.Barty✓
1
6
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
S.Kenin✓
6
6
Z.Diyas
4
1
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
Z.Diyas✓
7
6
J.Pegula
5
4
WTA Washington
Singles
Quarter-final
C.Giorgi✓
6
6
Z.Diyas
3
2
View more matches
