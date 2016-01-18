WTA Hiroshima
Singles | Final
N.Hibino VS ...
15 September 2019 Starting from 04:00
Hiroshima Regional Park Tennis Courts
Match
All matches
Follow the Tennis match between Nao Hibino and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 15 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Nao
Hibino
Hibino
Japan
- Height (m)1.63
- Weight (Kg)58
- Age24
WTA ranking145
Previous matches
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
Semifinal
N.Hibino✓
4
6
6
M.Buzarnescu
6
0
3
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Hsieh
4
3
N.Hibino✓
6
6
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
2nd Round
N.Hibino✓
6
3
Z.Diyas
1
2
A
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
L.Fernandez
77
65
5
N.Hibino✓
62
77
7
WTA Washington
Singles
1st Round
A.Kalinskaya✓
6
6
N.Hibino
1
1
View more matches
