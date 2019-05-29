WTA Hiroshima
Singles | Quarter-final

S.Sorribes VS M.Doi

13 September 2019 Starting from 04:00

Hiroshima Regional Park Tennis Courts
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Sara Sorribes - Misaki Doi

WTA Hiroshima - 13 September 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Sara Sorribes and Misaki Doi live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 13 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Sara Sorribes
Sara
Sorribes
SpainSpain
  • Height (m)
    1.76
  • Weight (Kg)
    69
  • Age
    22
WTA ranking
83
Previous matches
View more matches
Misaki Doi
Misaki
Doi
JapanJapan
  • Height (m)
    1.59
  • Weight (Kg)
    52
  • Age
    28
WTA ranking
108
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

French Open 2019 women's round-up: Sloane Stephens battles through

Roland-Garros
29/05/2019