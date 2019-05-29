WTA Hiroshima
Singles | Quarter-final
S.Sorribes VS M.Doi
13 September 2019 Starting from 04:00
Hiroshima Regional Park Tennis Courts
Follow the Tennis match between Sara Sorribes and Misaki Doi live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 13 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Sara
Sorribes
Sorribes
Spain
- Height (m)1.76
- Weight (Kg)69
- Age22
WTA ranking83
Previous matches
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
2nd Round
S.Sorribes✓
6
6
V.Flink
3
1
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
S.Sorribes✓
6
3
6
S.Cirstea
2
6
2
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Kontaveit✓
6
6
S.Sorribes
1
1
WTA Palermo
Singles
1st Round
S.Sorribes
4
5
F.Ferro✓
6
7
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
C.Wozniacki✓
5
S.Sorribes
4
A
Misaki
Doi
Doi
Japan
- Height (m)1.59
- Weight (Kg)52
- Age28
WTA ranking108
Previous matches
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
2nd Round
M.Doi✓
6
1
6
Z.Hives
1
6
3
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
M.Doi✓
4
7
6
J.Namigata
6
5
2
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
M.Doi
5
0
M.Keys✓
7
6
WTA Toronto
Singles
1st Round
M.Doi
2
2
E.Alexandrova✓
6
6
WTA San Jose
Singles
1st Round
D.Vekic✓
6
3
6
M.Doi
4
6
4
