WTA Hiroshima
Singles | 2nd Round
S.Sorribes VS V.Flink
12 September 2019 Starting from 04:00
Hiroshima Regional Park Tennis Courts
LIVE - Sara Sorribes - Varvara Flink
WTA Hiroshima - 12 September 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Sara Sorribes and Varvara Flink live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 12 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Sara
Sorribes
Sorribes
Spain
- Height (m)1.76
- Weight (Kg)69
- Age22
WTA ranking83
Previous matches
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
S.Sorribes✓
6
3
6
S.Cirstea
2
6
2
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Kontaveit✓
6
6
S.Sorribes
1
1
WTA Palermo
Singles
1st Round
S.Sorribes
4
5
F.Ferro✓
6
7
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
C.Wozniacki✓
5
S.Sorribes
4
A
WTA Santa Ponsa
Singles
1st Round
A.Cornet✓
6
6
S.Sorribes
0
1
Varvara
Flink
Flink
Russia
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age22
WTA ranking160
Previous matches
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
V.Flink✓
6
6
K.Kucová
3
2
WTA Jurmala
Singles
1st Round
A.Sevastova✓
6
6
V.Flink
2
1
WTA Bucharest
Singles
1st Round
A.Bolsova✓
6
6
V.Flink
3
2
Wimbledon women
Singles
2nd Round
V.Flink
1
4
J.Görges✓
6
6
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
P.Badosa
4
2
V.Flink✓
6
6
