Emma Raducanu has spoken of her excitement ahead of her WTA Indian Wells debut after the Brit's remarkable US Open triumph.

The 18-year-old was a shock victor at Flushing Meadows last month after coming through qualifying, and now she is looking to make a big impact in the Californian desert.

Raducanu's astonishing crown in New York saw her ranking leap from world No. 150 to world No. 22, and she still has a chance of qualifying for the WTA Finals in Mexico if she can shine at Indian Wells.

The Brit, who has received a wildcard for the prestigious tournament, has a first-round bye before she is scheduled to face either Maria Camila Osorio Serrano and Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the second round. She could then be faced with a potentially intriguing clash with former world No. 1, and one of her inspirations, Simona Halep.

"Yeah, I'm ready for the next challenge," Raducanu said in a pre-tournament interview. "I had such a great time in New York and an amazing experience.

"It started to sink in gradually, but I think I still will need time for it to fully sink in. But yeah, it's a great place here and I can't wait to get started.

"I think the form that I had in New York was a gradual build up of so many weeks of tennis, and I think that definitely helped that playing a lot of matches. But yeah, we'll see what the future holds."

While she will be aided by the Lawn Tennis Association's national women's coach Jeremy Bates at Indian Wells, this is also believed to be a partnership of convenience, and she is "not going to rush" the appointment of a permanent coach.

"Yeah, I don't want to rush into anything making a decision because it's a pretty big decision to make," Raducanu said.

"I am looking for someone hopefully with more to our experience at a high level because like I'm now twenty two in the world and it's new to me, so I wish that I would have someone who had been there and experienced it.

"But yeah, my coach Andrew from US Open was great and we had a lot of good times together. But I think for this next chapter, I just want someone with more experience."

