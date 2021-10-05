Emma Raducanu has said that she is "not going to rush" the appointment of a permanent coach.

The US Open champion returns to the court for her first competitive encounter since her stunning US Open triumph at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells this week.

Raducanu parted ways with Andrew Richardson, who guided her to a remarkable win as a qualifier at Flushing Meadows, after electing not to extend their short-term partnership.

WTA Indian Wells When will Raducanu play next? What's her 2021 schedule? 7 HOURS AGO

While she will be aided by the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) national women's coach Jeremy Bates at Indian Wells, this is also believed to be a partnership of convenience.

Raducanu stressed that she was not concerned by the lack of a permanent coach and prepared to wait for the right individual.

"Jeremy [Bates] is part of women's tennis at the LTA so while he's here he's helping me out," she said ahead of the start of the tournament in California.

"But going forwards I'm just going to wait and find the right person, I'm not going to rush into anything.

I want to make sure I make the right decision.

"Even though I'm quite young I've got a lot of experience banked and at the end of the day you're out there on your own and you have to be your own coach on the court, so I'm pretty comfortable."

Raducanu has been given a first-round bye having received a wildcard for the prestigious tournament.

The 18-year-old will face either Maria Camila Osorio Serrano or Aliaksandra Sasnovich in her opening Indian Wells match.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep of Romania could await the winner of that game, potentially teeing up Raducanu, whose father was born in Bucharest, for an encounter with one of her idols.

Despite her success in New York, Raducanu insists she has not changed her approach.

"I don't really want to change anything," the teenager explained. "What got me to this point is not thinking anything differently so if I put additional thoughts in my head then that will just create a problem I think. I'm just going to keep going about my business and staying the same.

"It's been a very cool three weeks. I got to experience some great things that I probably never would have got to do before but after that I just went straight back to training and focusing on this competition and the upcoming ones that I've got lined up.

Raducanu hits red carpet with Hollywood stars for James Bond premiere

"It's my first time playing in Indian Wells and it's a beautiful place. I just can't wait to get started. I love the facilities, everything is just so nice to be around.

"The air is very dry so it's going to be tough physically and it's quite hot at the moment. The courts are slower and high bouncing so it's probably going to be long rallies, and the balls get quite fluffy pretty quickly.

"I'm sure it's going to be physical in all of the matches so it's just a matter of trying to get in as best shape as possible and keep fit and healthy."

WTA Indian Wells Raducanu faces potential Halep clash in Indian Wells third round 14 HOURS AGO