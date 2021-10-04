US Open champion Emma Raducanu has teamed up with former British number one Jeremy Bates as she prepares for her first tournament since the shock win at Flushing Meadows.
The 18-year-old is without a full-time coach, after splitting with Andrew Richardson following her shock triumph in New York.
Raducanu is getting ready for Indian Wells, which starts on Wednesday, and knows that success at the tournament - one of the biggest outside of the Grand Slams - would put her in serious contention to qualify for the season ending WTA Finals.
Bates is thought to be a short-term option, as someone she knows well through his role as the LTA’s national women’s coach. He was already due to be in California working with Katie Boulter, who is taking part in qualifying.
Raducanu has indicated that she has a clear idea of who she wants as her next coach - an individual who has experience of life at the top level of the game, and the WTA Tour circuit.
Nigel Sears, who fits that description having worked with Daniela Hantuchova, Ana Ivanovic and Ekaterina Makarova, has already been dispensed of, after Raducanu teamed up with him during her breakout run at Wimbledon.
It is expected that the world number 22 will announce her coach by the end of the year, ahead of January’s Australian Open.
