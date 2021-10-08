Emma Raducanu, 18, has her sights set firmly on more success after her US Open win.

Tennis Australian Open: Will players need to be vaccinated? What are quarantine rules? 21 HOURS AGO

The Brit, who has received a wild card for the prestigious tournament, had a first-round bye and is scheduled to face Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the second round. She could then be faced with a potentially intriguing clash with former world no 1, and one of her inspirations, Simona Halep.

The teenager currently sits 15th in the Race to the WTA Finals rankings, and is determined to taste further glory after her early achievement in New York.

“It’s great to reflect and have that so gradually it sort of sinks in,” Raducanu said. “I am just super proud of the achievement.

I am now looking forward. I am not going to cling on to that. I am still hungry for more.

Raducanu’s first challenge that awaits her on her return is 100th ranked Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus. She eased past María Camila Osorio Serrano in the first round 6-0, 6-4.

Prior to the tournament, Raducanu parted ways with British coach Andrew Richardson , who guided her incredible achievements in New York, after electing not to extend their short-term partnership.

While she will be aided by the Lawn Tennis Association's national women's coach Jeremy Bates at Indian Wells, this is also believed to be a partnership of convenience, and she is "not going to rush" the appointment of a permanent coach.

"Yeah, I don't want to rush into anything making a decision because it's a pretty big decision to make," Raducanu said.

"I am looking for someone hopefully to add more to our experience at a high level because like I'm now twenty two in the world and it's new to me, so I wish that I would have someone who had been there and experienced it.

"But yeah, my coach Andrew from the US Open was great and we had a lot of good times together. But I think for this next chapter, I just want someone with more experience."

Indian Wells Indian Wells order of play - Raducanu and Murray to headline Friday night session A DAY AGO