Harriet Dart is set to break into the top 100 as her impressive run at Indian Wells continued with a straight-sets victory over Estonia's Kaia Kanepi in the third round.

The 25-year-old backed up that comeback win with a convincing 7-6 6-3 victory over Kanepi to reach the round of 16, where she faces No 25 seed Madison Keys.

Dart is currently ranked No 122 in the world, but she is projected to reach the top 100 for the first time after the tournament – currently on course for a career-high No 99, although that will rise if she continues to advance.

"My ranking might not show where my level is, but I've always believed my level has been there," the Briton said after her win.

"I put in the work day in, day out, and finally to be able to put a run like this together, it's not by chance.

"I always have nothing to lose - especially at these events. It's kind of a bonus to be able to play another match in this amazing place. It's quite surreal. I'm enjoying every minute of it."

Dart qualified for the Australian Open earlier this year before losing her opening round match to Iga Swiatek.

She was unable to qualify for WTA 500 events in St Petersburg and Dubai, and lost in the first round of qualifying at the WTA 1000 event in Qatar.

However, she came through two rounds of qualifying to book her place in the main draw at Indian Wells, and enjoyed arguably the biggest win of her career when fighting back to beat Svitolina 2-6 6-3 6-3.

