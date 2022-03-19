Iga Swiatek has extended her winning streak to ten matches after advancing to the Indian Wells final for the first time in her career with a 7-6(6) 6-4 win over Simona Halep.
The Pole came from a break down in each set to win the match in one hour and 49 minutes to continue her fine form.
The 20-year-old will face Maria Sakkari in the final, after she beat defending champion Paula Badosa in three sets, aiming to win her fifth career title.
"[The match against Halep] was the toughest one," Swiatek said after the match.
"Even though I was losing the first set sometimes [earlier in the fortnight], I still felt like I had a little bit more control over how the match is going.
"Today I had to come back from some breaks as well, so I think mentally it was the toughest one.
"Also coming back in that tie-breaker, it cost me a lot of energy, for sure... I think I would say it was the most exciting one probably, if I was watching it."
Halep squandered the opportunity to serve out for the set at 5-4 up in the opening set as Swiatek hit a forehand winner on break point to level the score.
A tie-break quickly followed. Halep surged into a 6-4 lead but a Swiatek volley put her level at 6-6. At 7-6, Swiatek blasted another powerful forehand winner to convert her first set point.
Halep took a commanding lead in the second set, winning three games in a row to move into a 4-2 lead, but Swiatek broke back immediately before hitting another blistering forehand return to break at 4-4 before serving out the match.
