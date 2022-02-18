Naomi Osaka expects her upcoming appearance at Indian Wells to be "special".

The tournament announced that Osaka would be returning to the so-called 'Tennis Paradise' for the 2022 edition of the event, having granted the 24-year-old a wild card.

Osaka won her maiden singles title at Indian Wells in 2018, part of a golden run that ended with her lifting a first Grand Slam title at the US Open later that year.

And her affinity with the Californian venue is clear.

Osaka said: "To return to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, the place I won my first big event, it's special. It was special in 2018 and it will be special again this March."

The WTA 1000 event - which runs from March 7-20 - will once again have a strong field, with the likes of Australian Open champion Ash Barty, defending champion Paula Badosa and US Open champion Emma Raducanu all set to take part.

However, she seemed to have rediscovered her joy for the sport during her time in Melbourne.

"I fought for every point," Osaka said after her loss to Anisimova. "I can't be sad about that. You know, I'm not God, I can't win every match.

"So I just have to take that into account and know that it would be nice to win the tournament, but that's really special. I can't win the Grand Slam at the start of the year every time.

"For me, I feel like I grew a lot in this match. The last match that I played [at the US Open], I think I had a completely different attitude, so I'm really happy with -- you know, of course I lost, but I'm happy with how it went."

