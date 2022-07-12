Caroline Garcia - Jasmine Paolini

C. Garcia vs J. Paolini | Lausanne
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 12.07.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
C. Garcia (6)
C. Garcia (6)
J. Paolini
J. Paolini
12/07
Players Overview

Caroline-Garcia-headshot
CarolineGarcia
France
France
  • WTA ranking48
  • WTA points1125
  • Age28
  • Height1.77m
  • Weight-
Jasmine-Paolini-headshot
JasminePaolini
Italy
Italy
  • WTA ranking64
  • WTA points904
  • Age26
  • Height1.63m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Caroline-Garcia-headshot
CarolineGarcia
France
France
Jasmine-Paolini-headshot
JasminePaolini
Italy
Italy
1

Wins

1 match

0

Wins

Recent matches

C. Garcia

J. Paolini

LIVE MATCH: Caroline Garcia vs Jasmine Paolini

WTA Lausanne - 12 July 2022

Follow the WTA Lausanne Tennis match between Caroline Garcia and Jasmine Paolini live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 12 July 2022.

Find up to date WTA Lausanne results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

