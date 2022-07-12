Caroline Garcia - Jasmine Paolini
C. Garcia vs J. Paolini | Lausanne
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 12.07.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
C. Garcia (6)
J. Paolini
12/07
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
CarolineGarcia
France
- WTA ranking48
- WTA points1125
- Age28
- Height1.77m
- Weight-
JasminePaolini
Italy
- WTA ranking64
- WTA points904
- Age26
- Height1.63m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
1 match
0
Wins
Recent matches
C. Garcia
J. Paolini
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|8336
|2
|4326
|3
|4190
|4
|4030
|5
|4010