Diane Parry - Belinda Bencic

D. Parry vs B. Bencic | Lausanne
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 12.07.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
D. Parry
D. Parry
B. Bencic (2)
B. Bencic (2)
12/07
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Diane-Parry-headshot
DianeParry
France
France
  • WTA ranking77
  • WTA points789
  • Age19
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Belinda-Bencic-headshot
BelindaBencic
Switzerland
Switzerland
  • WTA ranking13
  • WTA points2635
  • Age25
  • Height1.75m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

D. Parry

B. Bencic

Related matches

Women's Singles / Round 1

O. Dodin
O. Dodin
2
1
S. Bandecchi
S. Bandecchi
6
3
O. Danilovic
O. Danilovic
M. Doi
M. Doi
12/07
I. Begu (3)
I. Begu (3)
T. Korpatsch
T. Korpatsch
12/07
E. Lys
E. Lys
V. Gracheva (8)
V. Gracheva (8)
12/07
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
8336
2
A. Kontaveit
4326
3
M. Sakkari
4190
4
P. Badosa
4030
5
O. Jabeur
4010

LIVE MATCH: Diane Parry vs Belinda Bencic

WTA Lausanne - 12 July 2022

Follow the WTA Lausanne Tennis match between Diane Parry and Belinda Bencic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:30 on 12 July 2022.

Find up to date WTA Lausanne results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.