Kristina Mladenovic - Cristina Bucsa
K. Mladenovic vs C. Bucsa | Lausanne
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 12.07.2022 | Centre Court
Not started
K. Mladenovic
C. Bucsa
12/07
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
KristinaMladenovic
France
- WTA ranking116
- WTA points566
- Age29
- Height1.84m
- Weight-
CristinaBucsa
Spain
- WTA ranking126
- WTA points501
- Age24
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
K. Mladenovic
C. Bucsa
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|8336
|2
|4326
|3
|4190
|4
|4030
|5
|4010