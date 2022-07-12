Léolia Jeanjean - Tatjana Maria

L. Jeanjean vs T. Maria | Lausanne
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 12.07.2022 | Tennis Club Stade-Lausanne
Not started
L. Jeanjean
L. Jeanjean
T. Maria
T. Maria
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Léolia-Jeanjean-headshot
LéoliaJeanjean
France
France
  • WTA ranking155
  • WTA points412
  • Age26
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Tatjana-Maria-headshot
TatjanaMaria
Germany
Germany
  • WTA ranking98
  • WTA points654
  • Age34
  • Height1.72m
  • Weight62kg

Statistics

Recent matches

L. Jeanjean

T. Maria

Related matches

Women's Singles / Round 1

O. Danilovic
O. Danilovic
6
1
M. Doi
M. Doi
3
1
I. Begu (3)
I. Begu (3)
6
0
T. Korpatsch
T. Korpatsch
4
0
E. Lys
E. Lys
V. Gracheva (8)
V. Gracheva (8)
from 10:00
N. Párrizas (5)
N. Párrizas (5)
P. Martic
P. Martic
from 10:00
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
8336
2
A. Kontaveit
4326
3
M. Sakkari
4190
4
P. Badosa
4030
5
O. Jabeur
4010

LIVE MATCH: Léolia Jeanjean vs Tatjana Maria

WTA Lausanne - 12 July 2022

Follow the WTA Lausanne Tennis match between Léolia Jeanjean and Tatjana Maria live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 12 July 2022.

Find up to date WTA Lausanne results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.