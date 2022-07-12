Irina Begu - Tamara Korpatsch
I. Begu vs T. Korpatsch | Lausanne
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 12.07.2022 | Court 1
Not started
I. Begu (3)
T. Korpatsch
12/07
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
IrinaBegu
Romania
- WTA ranking49
- WTA points1119
- Age31
- Height1.81m
- Weight-
TamaraKorpatsch
Germany
- WTA ranking111
- WTA points595
- Age27
- Height1.7m
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
I. Begu
T. Korpatsch
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|8336
|2
|4326
|3
|4190
|4
|4030
|5
|4010