Susan Bandecchi - Belinda Bencic

S. Bandecchi vs B. Bencic | Lausanne
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 13.07.2022 | Tennis Club Stade-Lausanne
Not started
S. Bandecchi
S. Bandecchi
B. Bencic (2)
B. Bencic (2)
from 23:00
Players Overview

Susan-Bandecchi-headshot
SusanBandecchi
Switzerland
Switzerland
  • WTA ranking229
  • WTA points300
  • Age24
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Belinda-Bencic-headshot
BelindaBencic
Switzerland
Switzerland
  • WTA ranking13
  • WTA points2635
  • Age25
  • Height1.75m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

S. Bandecchi

B. Bencic

Related matches

Women's Singles / Round 2

I. Begu (3)
I. Begu (3)
4
A. Potapova
A. Potapova
1
S. Waltert
S. Waltert
C. Bucsa
C. Bucsa
from 11:00
P. Martic
P. Martic
E. Andreeva
E. Andreeva
from 14:30
C. Burel
C. Burel
S. Sorribes (4)
S. Sorribes (4)
from 16:30
Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
8336
2
A. Kontaveit
4326
3
M. Sakkari
4190
4
P. Badosa
4030
5
O. Jabeur
4010

LIVE MATCH: Susan Bandecchi vs Belinda Bencic

WTA Lausanne - 13 July 2022

Follow the WTA Lausanne Tennis match between Susan Bandecchi and Belinda Bencic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 13 July 2022.

Find up to date WTA Lausanne results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

