Gauff downs Petkovic to reach first WTA final

It was a slow start for the 15-year-old, who lost the opening two games of the match, but never looked back as she claimed the first set 6-4.

The second-set was a more straightforward affair, though after breaking for a 3-2 lead, Gauff was twice forced to dig deep to save break-back points from Petkovic.

She missed one match point as the German hung in there, but converted her second to become the youngest finalist at a WTA event since Nicole Vaidisova, the 2004 Tashkent winner.