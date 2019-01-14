WTA Linz
Singles | 2nd Round

A.Cornet VS J.Ostapenko

10 October 2019 Starting from 11:00

TipsArena Linz
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Alizé Cornet - Jelena Ostapenko

WTA Linz - 10 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Alizé Cornet and Jelena Ostapenko live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 10 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Alizé Cornet
Alizé
Cornet
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.73
  • Weight (Kg)
    63
  • Age
    29
WTA ranking
57
Previous matches
View more matches
Jelena Ostapenko
Jelena
Ostapenko
LatviaLatvia
  • Height (m)
    1.77
  • Weight (Kg)
    68
  • Age
    22
WTA ranking
72
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Tennis news - Ons Jabeur stuns Britain's Johanna Konta on outside court in Eastbourne

Nature Valley International
26/06/2019

Elise Mertens, Jelena Ostapenko bow out of Stuttgart Open in first round

WTA Stuttgart
23/04/2019

Australian Open order of play Day 3 - Federer meets Brit Evans, Nadal faces local favourite Ebden

Australian Open
15/01/2019

Australian Open order of play Day 2 - Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic begin campaigns

Australian Open
14/01/2019