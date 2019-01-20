WTA Linz
Singles | 1st Round
A.Pavlyuchenkova VS B.Haas
9 October 2019 Starting from 11:00
TipsArena Linz
LIVE - Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova - Barbara Haas
WTA Linz - 09 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Barbara Haas live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 09 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Anastasia
Pavlyuchenkova
Pavlyuchenkova
Russia
- Height (m)1.77
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age28
WTA ranking40
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
A.Pavlyuchenkova
3
2
S.Kenin
✓
6
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
A.Pavlyuchenkova
✓
6
3
77
V.Kudermetova
0
6
64
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
A.Pavlyuchenkova
2
65
S.Kenin
✓
6
77
WTA Osaka
Singles
Final
N.Osaka
✓
6
6
A.Pavlyuchenkova
2
3
WTA Osaka
Singles
Semifinal
A.Kerber
3
3
A.Pavlyuchenkova
✓
6
6
Barbara
Haas
Haas
Austria
- Height (m)1.65
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age23
WTA ranking147
Previous matches
WTA Jurmala
Singles
1st Round
B.Haas
2
3
A.Potapova
✓
6
6
WTA Lausanne
Singles
1st Round
S.Stosur
✓
4
7
6
B.Haas
6
5
3
WTA Prague
Singles
1st Round
B.Pera
✓
6
6
B.Haas
4
2
WTA Linz
Singles
1st Round
B.Haas
2
1
K.Bertens
✓
6
6
WTA Linz
Singles
1st Round
B.Haas
3
6
4
C.Witthöft
✓
6
4
6
