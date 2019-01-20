WTA Linz
Singles | 1st Round

A.Pavlyuchenkova VS B.Haas

9 October 2019 Starting from 11:00

TipsArena Linz
LIVE - Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova - Barbara Haas

WTA Linz - 09 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Barbara Haas live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 09 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
Anastasia
Pavlyuchenkova
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    1.77
  • Weight (Kg)
    75
  • Age
    28
WTA ranking
40
Previous matches
Barbara Haas
Barbara
Haas
AustriaAustria
  • Height (m)
    1.65
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    23
WTA ranking
147
Previous matches
