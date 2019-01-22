WTA Linz
Singles | 2nd Round
A.Pavlyuchenkova VS V.Kužmová
10 October 2019 Starting from 11:00
TipsArena Linz
Follow the Tennis match between Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Viktória Kužmová live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 10 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Anastasia
Pavlyuchenkova
Pavlyuchenkova
Russia
- Height (m)1.77
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age28
WTA ranking40
Previous matches
WTA Linz
Singles
1st Round
A.Pavlyuchenkova
✓
6
6
B.Haas
3
3
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
A.Pavlyuchenkova
3
2
S.Kenin
✓
6
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
A.Pavlyuchenkova
✓
6
3
77
V.Kudermetova
0
6
64
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
A.Pavlyuchenkova
2
65
S.Kenin
✓
6
77
WTA Osaka
Singles
Final
N.Osaka
✓
6
6
A.Pavlyuchenkova
2
3
Viktória
Kužmová
Kužmová
Slovakia
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)61
- Age21
WTA ranking53
Previous matches
WTA Linz
Singles
1st Round
V.Kužmová
✓
6
6
J.Grabher
4
2
WTA Tashkent
Singles
Quarter-final
V.Kužmová
3
4
K.Plíšková
✓
6
6
WTA Tashkent
Singles
2nd Round
V.Kužmová
✓
5
6
79
G.Minnen
7
3
67
WTA Tashkent
Singles
1st Round
V.Kužmová
✓
77
6
F.Di Lorenzo
63
3
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
V.Kužmová
4
4
A.Van Uytvanck
✓
6
6
