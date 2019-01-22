WTA Linz
Singles | 2nd Round

A.Pavlyuchenkova VS V.Kužmová

10 October 2019 Starting from 11:00

TipsArena Linz
LIVE - Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova - Viktória Kužmová

WTA Linz - 10 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Viktória Kužmová live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 10 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
Anastasia
Pavlyuchenkova
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    1.77
  • Weight (Kg)
    75
  • Age
    28
WTA ranking
40
Viktória Kužmová
Viktória
Kužmová
SlovakiaSlovakia
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    61
  • Age
    21
WTA ranking
53
