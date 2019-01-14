WTA Linz
Singles | 2nd Round

A.Petkovic VS J.Görges

9 October 2019 Starting from 18:30

Centre Court
LIVE - Andrea Petkovic - Julia Görges

WTA Linz - 09 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Andrea Petkovic and Julia Görges live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:30 on 09 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Andrea Petkovic
Andrea
Petkovic
GermanyGermany
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    70
  • Age
    32
WTA ranking
75
Julia Görges
Julia
Görges
GermanyGermany
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    70
  • Age
    30
WTA ranking
27
