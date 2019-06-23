WTA Linz
Singles | 1st Round

A.Friedsam VS B.Bencic

8 October 2019 Starting from 18:30

Centre Court
Match
LIVE - Anna-Lena Friedsam - Belinda Bencic

WTA Linz - 08 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Anna-Lena Friedsam and Belinda Bencic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:30 on 08 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Anna-Lena Friedsam
Anna-Lena
Friedsam
GermanyGermany
  • Height (m)
    1.74
  • Weight (Kg)
    68
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
166
Previous matches
Belinda Bencic
Belinda
Bencic
SwitzerlandSwitzerland
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    63
  • Age
    22
WTA ranking
10
Previous matches
