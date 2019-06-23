WTA Linz
Singles | 1st Round
A.Friedsam VS B.Bencic
8 October 2019 Starting from 18:30
Centre Court
LIVE - Anna-Lena Friedsam - Belinda Bencic
WTA Linz - 08 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Anna-Lena Friedsam and Belinda Bencic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:30 on 08 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Anna-Lena
Friedsam
Friedsam
Germany
- Height (m)1.74
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age25
WTA ranking166
Previous matches
WTA Palermo
Singles
Quarter-final
J.Teichmann
✓
6
1
A.Friedsam
0
0
A
WTA Palermo
Singles
2nd Round
A.Friedsam
✓
7
6
A.Cornet
5
4
WTA Palermo
Singles
1st Round
A.Friedsam
✓
6
78
S.Vögele
2
66
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
M.Gasparyan
✓
6
6
A.Friedsam
4
4
Nature Valley International
Singles
3rd Round
A.Friedsam
3
3
K.Bertens
✓
6
6
Belinda
Bencic
Bencic
Switzerland
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)63
- Age22
WTA ranking10
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
3rd Round
B.Bencic
3
3
P.Kvitová
✓
6
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
B.Bencic
✓
3
6
7
V.Williams
6
3
5
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
B.Bencic
✓
7
6
S.Hsieh
5
2
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
V.Kudermetova
✓
2
6
6
B.Bencic
6
3
4
US Open women
Singles
Semifinal
B.Bencic
63
5
B.Andreescu
✓
77
7
