WTA Linz
Singles | 1st Round

B.Strýcová VS A.Cornet

8 October 2019 Starting from 11:00

Centre Court
LIVE - Barbora Strýcová - Alizé Cornet

WTA Linz - 08 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Barbora Strýcová and Alizé Cornet live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 08 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Barbora Strýcová
Barbora
Strýcová
Czech RepublicCzech Republic
  • Height (m)
    1.64
  • Weight (Kg)
    62
  • Age
    33
WTA ranking
34
Previous matches
Alizé Cornet
Alizé
Cornet
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.73
  • Weight (Kg)
    63
  • Age
    29
WTA ranking
57
Previous matches
