WTA Linz
Singles | 1st Round
B.Strýcová VS A.Cornet
8 October 2019 Starting from 11:00
Centre Court
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Barbora Strýcová - Alizé Cornet
WTA Linz - 08 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Barbora Strýcová and Alizé Cornet live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 08 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Barbora
Strýcová
Strýcová
Czech Republic
- Height (m)1.64
- Weight (Kg)62
- Age33
WTA ranking34
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
B.Strýcová
3
6
5
V.Williams
✓
6
4
7
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
S.Halep
✓
6
6
B.Strýcová
3
2
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
B.Strýcová
✓
6
6
X.Wang
4
2
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Bolsova
✓
6
0
6
B.Strýcová
3
6
1
WTA New York
Singles
2nd Round
B.Pera
✓
3
6
6
B.Strýcová
6
2
1
View more matches
Alizé
Cornet
Cornet
France
- Height (m)1.73
- Weight (Kg)63
- Age29
WTA ranking57
Previous matches
WTA Osaka
Singles
1st Round
A.Cornet
6
3
2
V.Tomova
✓
4
6
6
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
2nd Round
A.Cornet
4
2
S.Kenin
✓
6
6
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
1st Round
A.Cornet
✓
77
6
J.Lu
61
1
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
A.Cornet
4
6
2
B.Bencic
✓
6
1
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Cornet
✓
6
6
J.Pegula
2
3
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
11/07/2019
Wimbledon 2019 - Serena Williams storms into 11th Wimbledon final after beating Barbora Strycova
Wimbledon women
09/07/2019
'Don't patronise me!' - Johanna Konta hits back at journalist after Wimbledon exit
Wimbledon women