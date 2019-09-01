WTA Linz
Singles | Final

C.Gauff VS J.Ostapenko

13 October 2019 Starting from 14:00

Centre Court
User comments

LIVE - Cori Gauff - Jelena Ostapenko

WTA Linz - 13 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Cori Gauff and Jelena Ostapenko live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 13 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Cori Gauff
Cori
Gauff
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    15
WTA ranking
110
Previous matches
Jelena Ostapenko
Jelena
Ostapenko
LatviaLatvia
  • Height (m)
    1.77
  • Weight (Kg)
    68
  • Age
    22
WTA ranking
72
Previous matches
