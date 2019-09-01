WTA Linz
Singles | Final
C.Gauff VS J.Ostapenko
13 October 2019 Starting from 14:00
Centre Court
LIVE - Cori Gauff - Jelena Ostapenko
WTA Linz - 13 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Cori Gauff and Jelena Ostapenko live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 13 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Cori
Gauff
Gauff
United States
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age15
WTA ranking110
Previous matches
WTA Linz
Singles
Semifinal
C.Gauff
✓
6
6
A.Petkovic
4
4
WTA Linz
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Bertens
61
4
C.Gauff
✓
77
6
WTA Linz
Singles
2nd Round
K.Kozlova
6
4
0
A
C.Gauff
✓
4
6
2
WTA Linz
Singles
1st Round
S.Vögele
3
63
C.Gauff
✓
6
77
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
N.Osaka
✓
6
6
C.Gauff
3
0
View more matches
Jelena
Ostapenko
Ostapenko
Latvia
- Height (m)1.77
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age22
WTA ranking72
Previous matches
WTA Linz
Singles
Semifinal
E.Alexandrova
6
65
5
J.Ostapenko
✓
1
77
7
WTA Linz
Singles
Quarter-final
J.Ostapenko
✓
7
6
E.Rybakina
5
1
WTA Linz
Singles
2nd Round
A.Cornet
5
1
A
J.Ostapenko
✓
7
4
WTA Linz
Singles
1st Round
T.Korpatsch
1
3
J.Ostapenko
✓
6
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
K.Siniaková
✓
6
6
J.Ostapenko
2
1
View more matches
