WTA Linz
Singles | Quarter-final
E.Alexandrova VS K.Mladenovic
11 October 2019 Starting from 18:30
Centre Court
LIVE - Ekaterina Alexandrova - Kristina Mladenovic
WTA Linz - 11 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Ekaterina Alexandrova and Kristina Mladenovic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:30 on 11 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Ekaterina
Alexandrova
Alexandrova
Russia
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)66
- Age24
WTA ranking35
Previous matches
WTA Linz
Singles
2nd Round
E.Alexandrova
✓
77
2
6
L.Siegemund
61
6
4
WTA Linz
Singles
1st Round
E.Alexandrova
✓
3
6
6
K.Plíšková
6
0
1
WTA Beijing
Singles
3rd Round
E.Alexandrova
4
3
D.Kasatkina
✓
6
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
S.Halep
2
3
E.Alexandrova
✓
6
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
E.Alexandrova
✓
5
6
6
B.Pera
7
2
4
Kristina
Mladenovic
Mladenovic
France
- Height (m)1.84
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age26
WTA ranking46
Previous matches
WTA Linz
Singles
2nd Round
K.Mladenovic
✓
3
6
6
D.Vekic
6
1
2
WTA Linz
Singles
1st Round
K.Mladenovic
✓
6
7
K.Siniaková
1
5
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
K.Mladenovic
4
4
P.Kvitová
✓
6
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
D.Collins
3
2
K.Mladenovic
✓
6
6
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
P.Martic
✓
6
6
K.Mladenovic
2
2
