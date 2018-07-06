WTA Linz
Singles | Quarter-final

E.Alexandrova VS K.Mladenovic

11 October 2019 Starting from 18:30

Centre Court
LIVE - Ekaterina Alexandrova - Kristina Mladenovic

WTA Linz - 11 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Ekaterina Alexandrova and Kristina Mladenovic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:30 on 11 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Ekaterina Alexandrova
Ekaterina
Alexandrova
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    66
  • Age
    24
WTA ranking
35
Kristina Mladenovic
Kristina
Mladenovic
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.84
  • Weight (Kg)
    60
  • Age
    26
WTA ranking
46
