WTA Linz
Singles | 1st Round
E.Alexandrova VS K.Plíšková
9 October 2019 Starting from 11:00
TipsArena Linz
LIVE - Ekaterina Alexandrova - Kristýna Plíšková
WTA Linz - 09 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Ekaterina Alexandrova and Kristýna Plíšková live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 09 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Ekaterina
Alexandrova
Alexandrova
Russia
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)66
- Age24
WTA ranking35
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
3rd Round
E.Alexandrova
4
3
D.Kasatkina
✓
6
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
S.Halep
2
3
E.Alexandrova
✓
6
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
E.Alexandrova
✓
5
6
6
B.Pera
7
2
4
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
V.Kudermetova
✓
5
6
6
E.Alexandrova
7
3
2
WTA Seoul
Singles
Semifinal
M.Linette
✓
77
79
E.Alexandrova
65
67
View more matches
Kristýna
Plíšková
Plíšková
Czech Republic
- Height (m)1.84
- Weight (Kg)73
- Age27
WTA ranking71
Previous matches
WTA Tashkent
Singles
Semifinal
K.Plíšková
3
5
A.Van Uytvanck
✓
6
7
WTA Tashkent
Singles
Quarter-final
V.Kužmová
3
4
K.Plíšková
✓
6
6
WTA Tashkent
Singles
2nd Round
K.Kawa
5
6
4
K.Plíšková
✓
7
3
6
WTA Tashkent
Singles
1st Round
J.Paolini
4
4
K.Plíšková
✓
6
6
WTA Seoul
Singles
2nd Round
K.Plíšková
6
3
4
E.Alexandrova
✓
3
6
6
View more matches
