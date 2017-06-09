WTA Linz
Singles | 2nd Round

E.Alexandrova VS L.Siegemund

10 October 2019 Starting from 11:00

TipsArena Linz
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Ekaterina Alexandrova - Laura Siegemund

WTA Linz - 10 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Ekaterina Alexandrova and Laura Siegemund live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 10 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Ekaterina Alexandrova
Ekaterina
Alexandrova
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    66
  • Age
    24
WTA ranking
35
Previous matches
View more matches
Laura Siegemund
Laura
Siegemund
GermanyGermany
  • Height (m)
    1.68
  • Weight (Kg)
    62
  • Age
    31
WTA ranking
85
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Tennis news - Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka to meet for first time since US Open final

WTA Toronto
09/08/2019

Tennis news - Johanna Konta advances at Mexico Open while Cam Norrie beats Nishioka in Acapulco

WTA Acapulco
27/02/2019

Flawless Caroline Wozniacki eases into Istanbul second round

WTA Istanbul
24/04/2018

French Open 2017: Order of play, Day 13: Murray meets Wawrinka, Nadal faces Thiem in last four

French Open men
09/06/2017