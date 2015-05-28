WTA Linz
Singles | 2nd Round
E.Rybakina VS A.Friedsam
9 October 2019 Starting from 12:00
Show Court
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Elena Rybakina - Anna-Lena Friedsam
WTA Linz - 09 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Elena Rybakina and Anna-Lena Friedsam live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 09 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Elena
Rybakina
Rybakina
Kazakhstan
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age20
WTA ranking43
Previous matches
WTA Linz
Singles
1st Round
E.Rybakina
✓
77
6
N.Stojanovic
65
2
WTA Wuhan
Singles
Quarter-final
E.Rybakina
3
6
1
A.Sabalenka
✓
6
1
6
WTA Wuhan
Singles
3rd Round
S.Halep
4
A
E.Rybakina
✓
5
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
E.Rybakina
✓
6
63
6
O.Jabeur
1
77
2
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
E.Rybakina
✓
7
2
6
L.Zhu
5
6
0
View more matches
Anna-Lena
Friedsam
Friedsam
Germany
- Height (m)1.74
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age25
WTA ranking166
Previous matches
WTA Linz
Singles
1st Round
A.Friedsam
✓
6
2
6
B.Bencic
4
6
2
WTA Palermo
Singles
Quarter-final
J.Teichmann
✓
6
1
A.Friedsam
0
0
A
WTA Palermo
Singles
2nd Round
A.Friedsam
✓
7
6
A.Cornet
5
4
WTA Palermo
Singles
1st Round
A.Friedsam
✓
6
78
S.Vögele
2
66
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
M.Gasparyan
✓
6
6
A.Friedsam
4
4
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more