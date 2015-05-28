WTA Linz
Singles | 2nd Round

E.Rybakina VS A.Friedsam

9 October 2019 Starting from 12:00

Show Court
Match
LIVE - Elena Rybakina - Anna-Lena Friedsam

WTA Linz - 09 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Elena Rybakina and Anna-Lena Friedsam live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 09 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Elena Rybakina
Elena
Rybakina
KazakhstanKazakhstan
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    20
WTA ranking
43
Previous matches
Anna-Lena Friedsam
Anna-Lena
Friedsam
GermanyGermany
  • Height (m)
    1.74
  • Weight (Kg)
    68
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
166
Previous matches
