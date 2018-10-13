WTA Linz
Singles | 1st Round

E.Rybakina VS N.Stojanovic

8 October 2019 Starting from 11:00

Show Court
LIVE - Elena Rybakina - Nina Stojanovic

WTA Linz - 08 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Elena Rybakina and Nina Stojanovic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 08 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Elena Rybakina
Elena
Rybakina
KazakhstanKazakhstan
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    20
WTA ranking
43
Previous matches
Nina Stojanovic
Nina
Stojanovic
SerbiaSerbia
  • Height (m)
    1.76
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    23
WTA ranking
98
Previous matches
