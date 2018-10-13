WTA Linz
Singles | 1st Round
E.Rybakina VS N.Stojanovic
8 October 2019 Starting from 11:00
Show Court
LIVE - Elena Rybakina - Nina Stojanovic
WTA Linz - 08 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Elena Rybakina and Nina Stojanovic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 08 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Elena
Rybakina
Rybakina
Kazakhstan
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age20
WTA ranking43
Previous matches
WTA Wuhan
Singles
Quarter-final
E.Rybakina
3
6
1
A.Sabalenka
✓
6
1
6
WTA Wuhan
Singles
3rd Round
S.Halep
4
A
E.Rybakina
✓
5
WTA Wuhan
Singles
2nd Round
E.Rybakina
✓
6
63
6
O.Jabeur
1
77
2
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
E.Rybakina
✓
7
2
6
L.Zhu
5
6
0
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
K.Siniaková
✓
6
3
E.Rybakina
1
1
A
View more matches
Nina
Stojanovic
Stojanovic
Serbia
- Height (m)1.76
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age23
WTA ranking98
Previous matches
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Stosur
✓
6
77
N.Stojanovic
2
61
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
2nd Round
N.Stojanovic
✓
77
2
6
S.Peng
64
6
0
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
M.Frech
5
64
N.Stojanovic
✓
7
77
WTA Nanchang
Singles
Semifinal
R.Peterson
✓
6
6
N.Stojanovic
3
1
WTA Nanchang
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Kozlova
77
4
4
N.Stojanovic
✓
65
6
6
View more matches
