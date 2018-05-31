WTA Linz
Singles | 1st Round
F.Ferro VS L.Siegemund
8 October 2019 Starting from 11:00
LIVE - Fiona Ferro - Laura Siegemund
WTA Linz - 08 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Fiona Ferro and Laura Siegemund live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 08 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Fiona
Ferro
Ferro
France
- Height (m)1.7
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age22
WTA ranking65
Previous matches
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
K.Zavatska
✓
5
78
6
F.Ferro
7
66
4
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
2nd Round
P.Martic
✓
3
6
6
F.Ferro
6
1
2
WTA Zhengzhou
Singles
1st Round
F.Ferro
✓
6
6
Z.Yang
2
3
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
F.Ferro
61
3
Q.Wang
✓
77
6
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
K.Mladenovic
4
77
3
F.Ferro
✓
6
63
6
View more matches
Laura
Siegemund
Siegemund
Germany
- Height (m)1.68
- Weight (Kg)62
- Age31
WTA ranking85
Previous matches
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
S.Kenin
✓
6
6
L.Siegemund
4
2
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
Quarter-final
L.Siegemund
3
6
2
V.Kudermetova
✓
6
4
6
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
2nd Round
L.Siegemund
✓
6
5
7
P.Tig
2
7
5
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
1st Round
L.Siegemund
✓
6
6
V.Savinykh
4
1
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
S.Kenin
✓
77
6
L.Siegemund
64
0
View more matches
