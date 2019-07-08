WTA Linz
Singles | 2nd Round
K.Kozlova VS C.Gauff
9 October 2019 Starting from 12:00
Centre Court
LIVE - Kateryna Kozlova - Cori Gauff
WTA Linz - 09 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Kateryna Kozlova and Cori Gauff live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 09 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Kateryna
Kozlova
Kozlova
Ukraine
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)62
- Age25
WTA ranking83
Previous matches
WTA Linz
Singles
1st Round
A.Blinkova
1
77
65
K.Kozlova
✓
6
61
77
WTA Wuhan
Singles
1st Round
K.Kozlova
6
3
3
A.Riske
✓
4
6
6
WTA Guangzhou
Singles
1st Round
K.Kozlova
2
4
S.Zhang
✓
6
6
WTA Nanchang
Singles
Quarter-final
K.Kozlova
77
4
4
N.Stojanovic
✓
65
6
6
WTA Nanchang
Singles
2nd Round
K.Kozlova
✓
6
6
D.Jakupovic
2
2
View more matches
Cori
Gauff
Gauff
United States
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age15
WTA ranking110
Previous matches
WTA Linz
Singles
1st Round
S.Vögele
3
63
C.Gauff
✓
6
77
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
N.Osaka
✓
6
6
C.Gauff
3
0
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
C.Gauff
✓
6
4
6
T.Babos
2
6
4
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Potapova
6
2
4
C.Gauff
✓
3
6
6
WTA Washington
Singles
1st Round
Z.Diyas
✓
6
6
C.Gauff
4
2
View more matches
