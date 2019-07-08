WTA Linz
Singles | 2nd Round

K.Kozlova VS C.Gauff

9 October 2019 Starting from 12:00

Centre Court
LIVE - Kateryna Kozlova - Cori Gauff

WTA Linz - 09 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Kateryna Kozlova and Cori Gauff live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 09 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Kateryna Kozlova
Kateryna
Kozlova
UkraineUkraine
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    62
  • Age
    25
WTA ranking
83
Previous matches
Cori Gauff
Cori
Gauff
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    15
WTA ranking
110
Previous matches
