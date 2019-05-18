WTA Linz
Singles | 2nd Round
K.Bertens VS A.Van Uytvanck
10 October 2019 Starting from 11:00
TipsArena Linz
LIVE - Kiki Bertens - Alison Van Uytvanck
WTA Linz - 10 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Kiki Bertens and Alison Van Uytvanck live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 10 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Kiki
Bertens
Bertens
Netherlands
- Height (m)1.82
- Weight (Kg)74
- Age27
WTA ranking8
Previous matches
WTA Linz
Singles
1st Round
K.Bertens
✓
6
7
M.Doi
4
5
WTA Beijing
Singles
Semifinal
A.Barty
✓
6
3
79
K.Bertens
3
6
67
WTA Beijing
Singles
Quarter-final
E.Svitolina
66
2
K.Bertens
✓
78
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
3rd Round
P.Hercog
66
6
3
K.Bertens
✓
78
2
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
D.Yastremska
65
3
K.Bertens
✓
77
6
View more matches
Alison
Van Uytvanck
Van Uytvanck
Belgium
- Height (m)1.73
- Weight (Kg)63
- Age25
WTA ranking44
Previous matches
WTA Linz
Singles
1st Round
Y.Bonaventure
3
2
A.Van Uytvanck
✓
6
6
WTA Tashkent
Singles
Final
A.Van Uytvanck
✓
6
4
6
S.Cirstea
2
6
4
WTA Tashkent
Singles
Semifinal
K.Plíšková
3
5
A.Van Uytvanck
✓
6
7
WTA Tashkent
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Van Uytvanck
✓
6
6
P.Parmentier
2
4
WTA Tashkent
Singles
2nd Round
A.Van Uytvanck
✓
6
6
M.Niculescu
2
1
View more matches
