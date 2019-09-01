WTA Linz
Singles | Quarter-final

K.Bertens VS C.Gauff

11 October 2019 Starting from 14:00

Centre Court
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Kiki Bertens - Cori Gauff

WTA Linz - 11 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Kiki Bertens and Cori Gauff live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 11 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Kiki Bertens
Kiki
Bertens
NetherlandsNetherlands
  • Height (m)
    1.82
  • Weight (Kg)
    74
  • Age
    27
WTA ranking
8
Previous matches
View more matches
Cori Gauff
Cori
Gauff
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    15
WTA ranking
110
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Linz Open round-up: Kiki Bertens and Kristina Mladenovic seal comeback wins to reach quarters

WTA Linz
10/10/2019

Linz Open round-up: Coco Gauff Gauff to break into top 100 after Kateryn Kozlova retires

WTA Linz
09/10/2019

US Open 2019 - Naomi Osaka comforts Coco Gauff and invites 15-year-old to share post-match interview

US Open
01/09/2019

US Open 2019 - Naomi Osaka brings Coco Gauff's New York run to a halt

US Open
01/09/2019