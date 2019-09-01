WTA Linz
Singles | Quarter-final
K.Bertens VS C.Gauff
11 October 2019 Starting from 14:00
Centre Court
LIVE - Kiki Bertens - Cori Gauff
WTA Linz - 11 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Kiki Bertens and Cori Gauff live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 11 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Kiki
Bertens
Bertens
Netherlands
- Height (m)1.82
- Weight (Kg)74
- Age27
WTA ranking8
Previous matches
WTA Linz
Singles
2nd Round
K.Bertens
✓
4
6
6
A.Van Uytvanck
6
3
3
WTA Linz
Singles
1st Round
K.Bertens
✓
6
7
M.Doi
4
5
WTA Beijing
Singles
Semifinal
A.Barty
✓
6
3
79
K.Bertens
3
6
67
WTA Beijing
Singles
Quarter-final
E.Svitolina
66
2
K.Bertens
✓
78
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
3rd Round
P.Hercog
66
6
3
K.Bertens
✓
78
2
6
View more matches
Cori
Gauff
Gauff
United States
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age15
WTA ranking110
Previous matches
WTA Linz
Singles
2nd Round
K.Kozlova
6
4
0
A
C.Gauff
✓
4
6
2
WTA Linz
Singles
1st Round
S.Vögele
3
63
C.Gauff
✓
6
77
US Open women
Singles
3rd Round
N.Osaka
✓
6
6
C.Gauff
3
0
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
C.Gauff
✓
6
4
6
T.Babos
2
6
4
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
A.Potapova
6
2
4
C.Gauff
✓
3
6
6
View more matches
