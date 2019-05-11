WTA Linz
Singles | 1st Round

K.Bertens VS M.Doi

9 October 2019 Starting from 11:00

TipsArena Linz
LIVE - Kiki Bertens - Misaki Doi

WTA Linz - 09 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Kiki Bertens and Misaki Doi live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 09 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Kiki Bertens
Kiki
Bertens
NetherlandsNetherlands
  • Height (m)
    1.82
  • Weight (Kg)
    74
  • Age
    27
WTA ranking
8
Misaki Doi
Misaki
Doi
JapanJapan
  • Height (m)
    1.59
  • Weight (Kg)
    52
  • Age
    28
WTA ranking
74
