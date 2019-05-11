WTA Linz
Singles | 1st Round
K.Bertens VS M.Doi
9 October 2019 Starting from 11:00
TipsArena Linz
LIVE - Kiki Bertens - Misaki Doi
WTA Linz - 09 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Kiki Bertens and Misaki Doi live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 09 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Kiki
Bertens
Bertens
Netherlands
- Height (m)1.82
- Weight (Kg)74
- Age27
WTA ranking8
Previous matches
WTA Beijing
Singles
Semifinal
A.Barty
✓
6
3
79
K.Bertens
3
6
67
WTA Beijing
Singles
Quarter-final
E.Svitolina
66
2
K.Bertens
✓
78
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
3rd Round
P.Hercog
66
6
3
K.Bertens
✓
78
2
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
2nd Round
D.Yastremska
65
3
K.Bertens
✓
77
6
WTA Beijing
Singles
1st Round
D.Vekic
6
1
63
K.Bertens
✓
3
6
77
Misaki
Doi
Doi
Japan
- Height (m)1.59
- Weight (Kg)52
- Age28
WTA ranking74
Previous matches
WTA Osaka
Singles
Quarter-final
M.Doi
2
2
A.Pavlyuchenkova
✓
6
6
WTA Osaka
Singles
2nd Round
D.Vekic
65
3
M.Doi
✓
77
6
WTA Osaka
Singles
1st Round
K.Mladenovic
1
2
M.Doi
✓
6
6
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
Final
N.Hibino
✓
6
6
M.Doi
3
2
WTA Hiroshima
Singles
Semifinal
M.Doi
✓
6
6
V.Kudermetova
4
3
